At least 15 dead in Mexico City train overpass collapse; dozens injured

Train cars on an overpass in Mexico City crashed onto cars below when the overpass collapsed Monday night.

An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 15 people, authorities said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalized, according to preliminary figures.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

“A support beam gave way,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially hanging train was “very weak" and a crane had to be brought in. There were still people trapped inside the train, though “we don't know if they are alive,” said Sheinbaum.

🚨Actualización del accidente en línea 12 del metro, CDMX 🚨.



➡️ Cerradas las vialidades cerca del metro Olivos.



➡️ Aún no hay reporte oficial de número y nombre lesionados, calculan 50. pic.twitter.com/dz0A2izlCx — SUUMA Voluntarios 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) May 4, 2021

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Aquí el momento exacto en que la estructura del @MetroCDMX se viene abajo en las inmediaciones de la estación Olivos, Línea 12 #AzucenaxMilenio pic.twitter.com/Um3pRjDz9Q — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 4, 2021

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

“What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy," tweeted Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.