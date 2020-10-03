ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Melania Trump is urging parents and teachers to teach children how to interact in positive ways and also to prepare them for the negativity that comes with living in a digital age.

The first lady focused on cyberbullying in remarks to the National PTA Legislative Conference and did not mention coronavirus, an issue on the minds of educators and parents nationwide.

She said parents and teachers are the “front line” against irresponsible online behavior.

During her remarks, the first lady said the internet can be a “tool for good” by helping people share important life updates and stay informed but can be “destructive and dangerous,” even deadly when misused.

"We are honored to have the First Lady speak at our annual Legislative Conference," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "The focus of the BE BEST initiative on teaching children the importance of social, emotional and physical health—with the pillars of well-being, online safety and opioid abuse—align with several of National PTA's advocacy priorities and programmatic initiatives."

RELATED: First lady Melania Trump pushes back on critics after White House tennis pavilion tweet

RELATED: Trump, first lady stroll the grounds of iconic Taj Mahal

Every year, the National PTA Legislative Conference brings together PTA leaders and advocates from across the country to take united action on the association's advocacy priorities. In addition to the first lady, attendees heard from 2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson and James H. Johnson Jr., PhD, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

During the 2020 conference—themed "PTA Takes Action for Kids"—the goal is for attendees to hear from speakers and participate in workshops to expand their knowledge of federal law and grow their advocacy skills.

RELATED: Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008