$1.35B Mega Millions: Winning numbers for Friday's drawing

It's the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

WASHINGTON — Americans are bringing lottery fever into 2023 as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches new heights: an estimated $1.35 billion, the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 13 were 30-43-45-46-61 and gold Mega Ball 14.

It wasn't immediately known whether anybody won the jackpot.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

It's no surprise that Mega Millions has gone this long without a winner, given the game's astronomically low odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $724.6 million.

With a jackpot of $1.35 billion, Mega Millions could break records after Friday if the game's winless streak continues.

The current jackpot is the second-highest in Mega Millions history, topped only by the $1.537 billion jackpot won in October 2018. If nobody win's Friday's drawing, it's possible the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday could surpass the record.

Powerball is also tantalizing players with a growing jackpot, reaching $404 million for Saturday's drawing.

The next two highest jackpot prizes belong to Powerball, at $2.04 billion and $1.586 billion.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)