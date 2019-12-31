GEARY COUNTY, Kan. — McDonald's said its employees didn't do it and a Kansas police chief confirms: An officer "fabricated" a story that a worker wrote "f---ing pig" on his coffee cup.

A Facebook post published by Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday over the weekend showed a picture of the cup in question. Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a "free lunch," which didn't make up for the message.

"This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong," Hornaday said in the post, according to CBS News.

The post since has been deleted.

A McDonald's store owner in a written statement later said there was no way an employee wrote the message -- they had the video.

"My McDonald's have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," Dana Cook wrote in the statement. "We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees.

"We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation."

Hornaday on Monday concurred, saying at a press conference the story was made up.

The officer was employed by the Herington Police Department for two months.

