The manager of Rick 'Zombie Boy' Genest doubts his client's death was a suicide.

The 32-year-old Canadian model and artist was found dead in his Montreal apartment Wednesday. Dulcedo Management, an agency representing Genest, confirmed his death on Facebook on Thursday, describing their client's death simply as a tragedy.

On Saturday his manager, Karim Leduc, told USA TODAY he believed Genest's fall from his third-floor apartment balcony was an accident.

"I've been on that balcony before. It's an emergency balcony, and it's supposed to be locked. It's a fire hazard exit so the rail guard is extremely low," he explained. "I'm exactly his height, five foot ten and a half inches and that rail guard comes... low, below the hips."

Leduc says Genest was going outside for a smoke, which was usual.

"So he goes on the backside of the balcony and sort of sits on the rail guard," he said. "And from what we know, he fell on his backside... He could have just lost balance."

No suicide note also pointed Leduc to believe it was not a suicide.

"Not leaving a suicide note to anybody is very unusual. He wrote to me every day," he said. "He was very expressive."

Leduc says an autopsy showed no drugs in Genest's system and that a coroner is currently analyzing video footage of the area the death took place for more insight into the cause of death.

Genest's family will be releasing an official statement in the coming days with more details.

When reached by USA TODAY Friday, the Montreal police department would not publicly comment on Genest's cause of death.

On Thursday, Lady Gaga mourned the death of her friend — who rose to fame as the star of Gaga's “Born This Way” music video, describing his death on Twitter as “beyond devastating.”

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other."

