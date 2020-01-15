A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning as quakes continue to hit the island on a daily basis.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was centered off the southern coast by Guanica.

CBS News reporter David Begnaud said the earthquake was felt as far north as San Juan.

There is no word on any possible damage or injuries from this latest quake.

WESH TV reporter Paul Rivera posted on Twitter that it all felt so fast and shared video of lamp posts still moving slightly back and forth.

Seismologists in southern Puerto Rico are studying recently buried sensors they hope will reveal answers behind the constant and unusual shaking in the region that has terrified residents.

More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico’s southern region since Dec. 28, more than two dozen of them magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the USGS.

Among them is a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit on Jan. 7, killing one person and injuring nine others.

The seismic activity that experts say is unusual but not unexpected has unleashed scientific debate about what’s causing it and drawn international attention to the area, where more than 4,000 people have sought shelter.

