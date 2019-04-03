A publicist for Luke Perry says the "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Robinson says Perry's family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

Born and raised in Fredericktown, Ohio, as Coy Luther Perry III, Perry broke into the Hollywood scene in 1990 as the rebellious, rich teen Dylan McKay in the American hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000. He quickly became a teenage heartthrob, only in competition with his co-star Jason Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh.

Before his big break on “90210,” Perry went to hundreds of auditions before landing his first commercial and worked in construction laying down asphalt to make ends meet. In a 1993 interview, the actor detailed how some of those construction jobs included making parking lots.

When he first auditioned for the show, he was originally was aiming for the role of Steve Sanders, which later went to Ian Ziering. Perry was called back in for Dylan and got the part. He became an instant sensation on the show and proved his worth as Fox’s ratings began to soar.

Achieving heartthrob status in “90210” opened the door for Perry to pursue roles in movies, such as the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayers” movie in 1992. Not long after “90210” ended the in 2000, Perry found a home in the HBO series “Oz” playing Jeremiah Cloutier for ten episodes from 2001 to 2002.

Luke Perry, a cast member in the CW series "Riverdale," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

