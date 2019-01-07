SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday while the team was away for the first of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers, the team announced. The Rangers said Monday night's game has been postponed because of his "tragic passing."

The 27-year-old had pitched just two days ago, when his team hosted the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim.

Southlake, Texas, police say in a statement that "no foul play is suspected" in Skaggs' death.

Police say they were responding to a call around 2:15 p.m. about an unconscious man in a hotel room when they found Skaggs. They say he died at the scene and that they're still investigating.

The Angels said in a statement, "Tyler has, and always will be, an import part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

News reports said Skaggs and Carli had just gotten married over the offseason.

In the last game he started, Skaggs (7-7) gave up only two hits and two runs, but walked four and wasn't able to get through five innings against the A's, who won 0-4 Saturday night.

The Los Angeles native was drafted by the Angels in 2009. From the Woodland Hills area of the San Fernando Valley, Skaggs went to Santa Monica High School and made his MLB debut in August 2012.

His last two tweets were a video asking fans to vote his teammates into the All-Star Game and a link to his Instagram post, a photo of the team wearing cowboy hats in front of a plane with #TexasRoadtrip.

Reactions to Skaggs' death from teams, players, reporters and fans poured in on Twitter.

Fabian Ardaya, who covers the Angels for The Athletic, tweeted that yesterday Skaggs was talking about how he wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium in an Angels uniform.

Police say they will release more information when it is available. Their statement also says "we would like to extend our condolences to the Skaggs family and to the Los Angeles Angels organization."

The Rangers said in a statement that the game will be made up on a date to be determined. They also offered sympathies for Skaggs' family and the Angels.

Southlake is a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Rangers play at Globe Life Park in Arlington, another city in the area.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AP