LONDON, UK — Police in London have arrested a fifth suspect on suspicion of punching two women on a bus because they are lesbians.

Authorities didn't identify the victims in the May 30 attack. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend's.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of "hooligans" demanded that they kiss. The women tried to reason with them, but the incident escalated.

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox called it a "disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths."

"The suspects have made a number of homophobic comments towards the couple before throwing coins at them. When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault," Cox said.

He added that while attacks like this are rare on London buses, extra uniformed and plain clothes officers will be out on patrol this weekend to offer reassurance.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it "a disgusting, misogynistic attack."