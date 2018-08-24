Want to live like The King of Rock and Roll? Elvis and Priscilla Presley's home away from home -- a two-bedroom mobile home -- is up for auction this weekend.

GWS Auctions said Elvis bought the 60-foot mobile home for his 163-acre Circle G Ranch near Graceland. Circle G was a place Elvis bought to be away from home, but not too far away -- just a 15-minute drive.

Elvis and Priscilla spent part of their honeymoon at Circle G, according to GWS, and initially started using the ranch house.

The auction house said Elvis bought eight house trailers and had them installed by the lake on the property to keep his entourage -- known as the Memphis Mafia -- close by. Wanting to be closer to his friends, he then took the extra step of buying the mobile home for himself and Priscilla.

There is some speculation that Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie, may have been conceived there.

The 60-foot-long by 12-foot-wide home was recently restored, and GWS auctions said it is in the condition Elvis and Priscilla left it. CNN reports that includes a bathroom sink and tub painted with gold lead paint.

The new owner will also receive the original paperwork, including a notarized bill of sale from 1967 which Elvis himself signed.

The online auction is part of the Legends: Iconic Film & Music Memorabilia Auction which includes more memorabilia from Elvis, Michel Jackson, Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, The Beach Boys, and several famous TV shows and movies. It starts at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday.

