Lisa Murkowski is first Republican senator to call for Trump's resignation

The U.S. senator from Alaska has joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's calls for the president to leave office.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the first Republican senator to join calls led mostly by Democrats for President Donald Trump's resignation.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Murkowski said Friday in an interview that Trump should resign the presidency immediately. She also said Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol after his speech near the White House Wednesday.

She also said she is uncertain she has a future with the political party if the GOP can't distance from Trump.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski said in an interview.

This is a developing story that will be updated.