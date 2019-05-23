SpaceX made history Thursday night by launching the heaviest payload its ever had into space.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

The mission's goal is to move forward the company's plan to create a satellite network capable of providing affordable internet coverage to people all around the world.

CEO Elon Musk previously shared a photo on Twitter that showed the 60 Starlink satellites packing into the rocket's fairing. He added that this mission's payload comes in at 18.5 tons and is the heaviest-ever for the company.

SpaceX confirmed late Thursday evening that it had successfully deployed the 60 Starlink satellites.

After Thursday night's launch, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage landed on the company's drone ship. It was the third time it had successfully hit its mark on the ship after it was used in a September 2018 launch and again in January 2019.

Two previous launch attempts for the Starlink mission were scrubbed last week for weather and then to "triple-check everything again."