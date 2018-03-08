LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say they cannot "definitively" determine the gunman's motive in the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 people.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement as he made public results of the investigation into the shooting.

Lombardo says shooter Stephen Paddock was "an unremarkable man" who showed signs of a troubled mind.

In addition, authorities say there's no evidence of a conspiracy or a second gunman.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a man who they say Paddock sold armor-piercing bullets.

Authorities have said the man, Douglas Haig, sold Paddock 720 rounds of tracer bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lombardo added that the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit is expected to release a psychological profile of the Las Vegas mass shooter later this year.

Paddock was found dead in the hotel room where he opened fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.