LAS VEGAS — Editor's Note: The above photo is a file image -- not the bulldog in question.

A Las Vegas woman says her bulldog was crushed to death by an electric grooming table at a pet store.

Vikki Seifert told KVVU-TV she saw employees run to the grooming area at a PetSmart store in North Las Vegas and followed them. She found her dog crushed under a grooming table.

Seifert says that workers at the store couldn't give her an explanation as to how her 2-year-old dog Minni was killed. She wants to see surveillance video and is waiting for an autopsy report.

There still remain many questions Seifert says she hasn't gotten an answer for, so far.

"What were these two groomers doing?" she told the TV station. "Why did no one notice where the dog was? Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?"

PetSmart says in a statement that it has launched an investigation into what the company called a tragic accident.

In a statement published by our sister-station WBNS, PetSmart said:

"A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened."

PetSmart told KVVU it has been in touch with the pet parent, and the company is doing everything it can to support her.

RELATED: Man brings his camel named Jeffrey to PetSmart

RELATED: The dog was dropped off at the groomer. By the end of the day, he was dead

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter