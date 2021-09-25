First grader insists on wearing mask for school photo, goes viral

Mason's mom says her son is proud of his smile but also proud of following the rules.

A Las Vegas first grader was sure to listen to his mom on picture day when he insisted on keeping his mask on. His story and photo have gone viral but even mom admits "I should have been more clear about my rules on this day."

Nicole Peoples wrote on Facebook how her son handled it when it was time to sit down for the photographer.

"Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I'm sure it's ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!"

And with that, the photo of Mason in his blue mask and matching shirt have become the talk of social media.

Nicole told CNN that she was shocked Mason, 6, kept the mask on because he had recently lost four teeth and was proud of his smile. But she said Mason is also proud of following the rules.

"We had a conversation at the beginning of school about the importance of safety and how germs can be spread if he didn't have his mask on, so he makes sure to have it on at all times," Peoples told CNN. Mason's school also reportedly requires them.

The Facebook post with Mason's story has been shared more than 16,000 times.