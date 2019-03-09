With.U.S. airlines and airports bracing for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, flight cancellations have begun to pile up.

As of Monday evening, airlines have canceled nearly 1,400 flights within, into, or coming from the U.S. on Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

And it doesn't seem like things will get any better tomorrow. FlightAware noted there is already 1,200 U.S. flight cancellations for Tuesday.

The majority of the Labor Day cancellations involved a handful of Florida airports, with Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport topping the list after it closed at noon Monday, due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

FlightAware reported 549 cancellations related to Fort Lauderdale airport, with Orlando International Airport reporting 310 canceled flights.

When Hurricane Dorian looked like it would arrive in the U.S. earlier, Orlando International had originally planned to stop all flights early Monday morning, but reversed course Saturday night and decided to stay open instead.

But as a result, many airlines had already canceled Orlando flights. The airport announced Monday it will now stop all commercial flights at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to FlightAware, Florida-based Spirit Airlines canceled the most Labor Day flights, followed by JetBlue, Southwest and American.

American Airlines said it has canceled 375 flights overall through Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier said flights were canceled because operations have been suspended at seven airports it flies to in Florida and the Bahamas.

The airline added that there could be additional issues and delays throughout the week at other East Coast airports.

To help people evacuate, American is capping single-leg, main cabin fares at $499 from all cities covered by travel alerts in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. It's also waiving fees for bags and pets.