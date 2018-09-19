A Joint statement says the two Koreas have agreed to seek to obtain the rights to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

The statement was released by Seoul on Wednesday after a Pyongyang summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

It says the two leaders also agreed to cooperate in major sports events such as the 2020 Summer Olympics. It didn't elaborate.

It says the two leaders have also agreed on a Pyongyang art troupe visiting Seoul for performances in October.

