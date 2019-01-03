Actress Katherine Helmond, best known for her role as Mona Robinson in "Who's the Boss?" and her work on "Soap" has died. She was 89.

Helmond, a seven-time Emmy-nominated actress from Galveston, Texas, died Saturday of complications from Alzheimer's disease, her talent agency, APA, announced Friday.

Alyssa Milano, who played Helmond's granddaughter on "Who's the Boss," tweeted a tribute to her "beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock."

"You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were," Milano added.

Helmond also had recurring roles on ABC's "Coach," and CBS' hit "Everybody Loves Raymond."

She won two Golden Globes and received a Tony Award nomination for her role in "The Great God Brown."

She is survived by her husband, David Christian, who released a statement to Variety.

“She was the love of my life,” Christian said. “We spent 57 beautiful, wonderful, loving years together, which I will treasure forever. I’ve been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now … half of what I’ve been my entire adult life.”