It looks like Justin Timberlake learned his lesson from 2016.

Timberlake, the Millington native who caused a hoopla after taking a selfie in a voting booth in Tennessee during the presidential election two years ago, posted a picture on Instagram Saturday of his ballot from the upcoming election.

But this time, he's apparently voting absentee. And he has a reminder for everyone voting in Tennessee, or one of the other 17 other states where polling place photographs are prohibited.

"Remember: NO voting booth selfies," the musician posted, followed by a laughing-while-crying emoji.

He encouraged his followers to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections.

"It's #TheLastWeekend to get out there and get involved! My absentee ballot's in... make sure you GO VOTE on Tuesday!!" Timberlake wrote.

Taking a ballot selfie in Tennessee is a misdemeanor violation, and the penalty could include up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine.

The legislature considered changing the law to allow pictures in voting booths. A bill passed the senate 30-0 in the 2017 session but was never implemented.

An additional nine states allow selfies but not with filled-out ballots, according to CNN.

Timberlake removed the original selfie from his social media. The Shelby County District Attorney's office did not pursue charges against him.

The incident made national news, and Timberlake discussed it with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

"I recently voted — super quiet, under the radar," he joked with Fallon.

