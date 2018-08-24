Sen. John McCain is ending medical treatment for brain cancer, his family announced in a statement on Friday.

McCain's family said the 81-year-old senator has surpassed expectations for his survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict." The family added: "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017. He continued to represent Arizona in his sixth term.

In December 2017, he left the Capitol and returned to his home in northern Arizona for treatment.

"I love my husband with all of my heart," said McCain's wife Cindy in a tweet. "God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."

McCain's daughter Meghan also thanked her Twitter followers for their support and prayers. "We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on," she said on Twitter.

Read the family's full statement:

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

Contributing: Associated Press

