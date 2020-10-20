Joe Buck, Troy Aikman facing criticism over military flyover comments

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had some thoughts about the military flyover before Sunday's Packers-Buccaneers game. It seems they didn't know their mics were on.

WASHINGTON — Two Fox sports announcers are facing some criticism for comments they made over the weekend about military flyovers that were caught on a hot mic.

On Sunday, military jets flew over a relatively-empty Raymond James Stadium before the Packers-Buccaneers game.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who were broadcasting the game for Fox, commented on the flyover during what appeared to be a commercial break.

Video posted Monday by Defector Media caught the duo's remarks, where Buck and Aikman seem to suggest the flyovers are a waste of money.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman can be heard saying in the clip.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” Buck comments.

“That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket,” Aikman adds. “I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

The comments appeared to come from a raw feed that wasn't part of the broadcast shown on Fox.

The reaction to their comments range from some on social media accusing Buck and Aikman of "mocking" pregame flyovers to others pointing out the cost of the aerial displays.

Aikman responded on Twitter.

"I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life," Aikman tweeted.

