Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones weekend show

WASHINGTON — Music legend Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel an upcoming concert after landing in the hospital.

The "Margaritaville" singer explained in a message to fans that he "had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all." He shared that two days ago he returned from a trip to the Bahamas and stopped in Boston for a medical check-up "but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Further details about the 76-year-old's hospitalization were not immediately released.

As a result, Buffett said he's rescheduling a concert planned for this Saturday in Charleston. The show had been announced just last week and was the only remaining show listed for 2023.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," Buffett described. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert at Credit One Stadium in Charleston scheduled for this Saturday May 20th is being rescheduled.

Last September, it was announced that Buffett had to "refrain from touring for the rest of the year" due to what was described as "health issues and brief hospitalization."

Several of his recent West Coast performances, including a pair of shows in Las Vegas and San Diego, were makeup shows from last fall.