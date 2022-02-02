CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation's largest media companies.

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered that he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”

It was not immediately clear who would run CNN while a permanent replacement is sought.

Chris Cuomo actively helped craft his his brother’s responses to sexual harassment charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women; the former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

In a statement Zucker said he wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, acknowledged the relationship in a memo of her own.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday,” she said.

Prior to joining CNN, Gollust served as communications director for Andrew Cuomo, according to a biography posted on the CNN website.

Zucker was named chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.