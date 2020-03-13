TOKYO, Japan — Japan's Olympics minister has brushed off President Donald Trump's suggestion the Tokyo Olympics be postponed.
Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference Friday that the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers are “not considering cancellation or a postponement, absolutely not at all.”
Trump’s suggestion was for Tokyo to consider postponing the Games by one year.
Hashimoto said, “We are pursuing our preparations toward holding a safe and secure event on July 24."
She said the entire world is now fighting the virus and there will be positive effect. “We will do our utmost to achieve the event as planned,” Hashimoto said.
