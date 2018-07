Ivanka Trump's clothing company is shutting down and all its employees are being laid off, according to news reports.

The New York Post is reporting that its sources say the company "will be shuttered 'ASAP' and that staff have been informed that they're being laid off."

The Ivanka Trump brand sells clothing and accessories such as handbags, perfume and shoes. It was created in 2014.

After her father, President Donald Trump came into office, critics of his politics put the brand at the center of boycotts and protests. Nordstrom recently pulled its brand from its stores, citing poor performance.

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.