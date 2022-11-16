Ivanka Trump says she won't be part of her father's 2024 campaign

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — When former President Donald Trump on Tuesday officially launched another run for the presidency, notably missing were many longtime supporters including previous campaign managers, aides and his daughter Ivanka.

She released a statement Tuesday saying she does not plan to be involved in his campaign.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement shared with media outlets and posted on her Instagram.

Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were White House senior advisers during Donald Trump's presidency.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka Trump added in her statement. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Another White House campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021.

While some Republicans with presidential ambitions have long ruled out running against Trump, others, including Vice President Mike Pence, have been taking increasingly public steps toward campaigns of their own, raising the prospect of a crowded GOP primary.