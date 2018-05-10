Mattress Firm plans to close up to 700 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including more than 200 within days.

The nation's largest mattress retailer said in a court filing that it will not conduct typical liquidation sales, where customers might otherwise score a going-out-of-business deal.

Instead, it will transfer mattresses to other stores, warehouses or distribution centers, or could "decide to abandon" showroom products altogether, according to a court filing.

After a major acquisition spree in recent years, the chain has 3,230 company-owned stores and another 125 franchised locations. It has nearly 10,000 employees.

The company expects to stay in business despite significant challenges, including sales declines and competition from bed-in-a-box online sellers like Casper and Leesa.

Here's the list of more than Mattress Firm locations expected to close within days and be vacated entirely by the end of the month, according to court filings:

Alabama

1817 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055

3683 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Arizona

1754 S. Greenfield Rd. Ste. 103, Mesa, AZ 85206

2780 W Chandler Blvd #7, Chandler, AZ 85224

5545 E Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85711

14900 N. Pima Road, Ste. 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

9860 lower Buckeye Road, Ste F-100, Tolleson, AZ 85353

14601 North Scottsdale Rd, Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

4455 S. Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

1335 S Alma School Rd, Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85210

10340 North Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254

7230 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

California

2100 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93307

1414 R Street, Merced, CA 95340

109 S Las Posas Road, Ste 101, San Marcos, CA 92078

467 East Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

9095 Central Ave, Montclair, CA 91763

25125 Madison Ave Ste 103, Murrieta, CA 92562

Colorado

10460 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215

570 Zang St, Ste B, Broomfield, CO 80021

356 East Harmony Rd 6A, Fort Collins, CO 80525

7205 W Colfax Avenue, Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80214

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Ste. E20, Boulder, CO 80302

990 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650

10398 Reed St. 200, Westminster, CO 80021

1785 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Connecticut

575 Boston Post Road Route 1, Orange, CT 06477

9 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland, CT 06084

99 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010

927 West Main Street, Branford, CT 06405

3475 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111

1055 Silas Dean Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Florida

3520 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

5048 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503

1814 West Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304

695 Towne Center Blvd, Sanford, FL 32772

1970 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994

7067 Narcoosee Rd., Orlando, FL 32822

14200 SW 8th St. Suites 103 thru 106, Miami, FL 33184

919 Lakeland Park Center DR #370, Lakeland, FL 33809

7703 West Flager Street., Ste. B, Miami, FL 33144

6337 Roosevelt Blvd, Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Georgia

1290 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068

3045 North Dug Gap Road SW, Dalton, GA 30720

2907 Washington Rd. Bld 4-402, Augusta, GA 30909

7601 North Point Parkway, #A, Alpharetta, GA 30009

4696 Log Cabin Drive, Ste A, Macon, GA 31204

Idaho

16375 N. Merchant Way Nampa, ID 83687

Illinois

4840 N Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630

9 East Golf Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

349 E Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

2365 N Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, IL 60502

2703 W. Deyoung Street Ste. B, Marion, IL 62959

2317 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60431

9935-51 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

9240 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077

1749 S. Randall Road, Geneva, IL 60134

1330 S Torrence, Calumet City, IL 60409

4805 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641

1413 W. North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160

310 Randall Road, South Elgin, IL 60177

2121 N. Clybourn Ave., A-4 Chicago, IL 60614

786 Randall Road, Algonquin, IL 60102

2 East Rand Road Mount Prospect, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

100B E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

1137 S Mannheim Rd, Westchester, IL 60154

4300 E. New York St. - Suite A, Aurora, IL 60505

4600 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60173

1569 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

2000 N. Clybourne Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

7550 Broadview Village Square, Ste 7600C, Broadview, IL 60155

2320 E. Lincoln Highway #109, New Lenox, IL 60451

1600 West 16th Street Suite T23, Oak Brook, IL 60523

2405 Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451

1710 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

2326 Route 34, Oswego, IL 60543

4650 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192

Indiana

10412 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322

25 US Route 41, Schererville, IN 46375

4335 East 82nd Street, Ste 107, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Kansas

6836 West Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67209

11747 East Kellog Drive, Wichita, KS 67207

438 S. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67205

15830 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee, KS 66217

Kentucky

4139 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Louisiana

4100 General DeGaulle Dr., Ste. 1, New Orleans, LA 70131

Maryland

1625 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231

1016 Beards Hill Road Suite K, Aberdeen, MD 21001

22750 Newcut Road Suite D1, Clarksburg, MD 20871

1701 Rockville Pike Suite A14, Rockville, MD 20852

7911 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236

6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite P, Catonsville, MD 21228

1445 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air, MD 21014

912C Taylor Avenue, Towson, MD 21286

1170 West Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21703

6666 Security Blvd-STE 17- 20, Woodlawn, MD 21207

3531 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Massachusetts

1081 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02465

57 Andrew Avenue, Wayland, MA 01778

2556 1st Street South, Willmar, MN 56201

205 Huttleson Avenue Unit #50, Fairhaven, MA 02719

172 North King Street Route 5, Northampton, MA 01060

388 Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 02035

174 Littleton Road, Westford, MA 01886

Michigan

2049 West Grand River Avenue, Okemos, MI 48864

Missouri

1142 S. Brentwood Boulevard, Richmond Heights, MO 63117

12344 US 71 Highway, Grandview, MO 64030

14169 Manchester Road, Suite C, Ballwin, MO 63011

Nebraska

8420 South 71st Plaza Suite 103, Papillion, NE 68046

New Hampshire

303-C South Broadway, Salem, NH 03079

New Jersey

557 Route 130 North, East Windsor, NJ 08520

745 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054

92 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ 07105

3231 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648

80 South Whitehorse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037

243 US Highway 46 West, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

New York

945 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

1040 Old Country Road Plainview, NY 11803

5121 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234

1462 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305

North Carolina

235 Harvey Street, Winston Salem, NC 27103

2504 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408

1595 Glidewell Drive Suite 101, Burlington, NC 27215

3137 Waltham Blvd, Burlington, NC 27215

4008 Brian Jordan Place, High Point, NC 27265

2501 East Franklin Blvd, Ste., Gastonia, NC 28056

610 SE Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

252 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625

1011 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284

2510 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408

1834 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105

14045 East Independence Blvd Suite C4, Indian Trail, NC 28079

1809 Sardis Road N, Charlotte, NC 28270

1402 West Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

8204 Tryon Woods Drive, Cary, NC 27518

7248 GB Alford Highway, Holly Springs, NC 27540

9901 E. Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105

8201 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28411

3274 Silas Creek Parkway Suite #33-36, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Ohio

6267 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, OH 44143

Oklahoma

4139 W. Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Oregon

11600 SE Mille Plan Blvd, Suite 3D, Vancouver, OR 98684

Pennsylvania

901 East Main Street Space #20, Palmyra, PA 17078

445 West Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406

3400 North 5th Street, Reading, PA 19605

1256 Millersville, Lancaster, PA 17603

1619 Grant Avenue Grant Plaza, Suite 1, Philadelphia, PA 19115

35 Willowdale Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602

472 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA 17361

5110 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Rhode Island

1 New London Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920

South Carolina

131 Harbison Blvd., Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29212

5075 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072

2391 Dave Lyle Blvd, Suite 106, Rock Hill, SC 29730

106 Percival Road, Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29206

7381 Rivers Ave., Ste 102, North Charleston, SC 29406

6208A Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209

Tennessee

7412 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

1704 E Stone Rd, Ste. 102, Kingsport, TN 37660

Texas

13000 N FM 620 RD SB, Cedar Park, TX 78613

4826 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

3200 W. Anderson Ln, Ste 101, Austin, TX 78757 - 1010

17689 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064

15340 Dallas Parkway Suite 2150, Dallas, TX 75248

3115 West Loop S., Houston, TX 77027

11470 Broadway Street Ste 110, Pearland, TX 77584

9705 Research Blvd Suite A, Austin, TX 78759

26526 I-45 N, Spring, TX 77386

9319 Highway 6 South, Suite C, Houston, TX 77083

3937 North Central Expressway, Plano, TX 75023

710 Old San Antonion Rd, Buda, TX 78610

2645 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 140, Southlake, TX 76092

1725 I-35 East, Denton, TX 76205

1266 Fry Road, Houston, TX 77084

14791 IH-35, # 108, Schertz, TX 78154

115 Sundance Pkwy, Ste 520, Round Rock, TX 78681

9930 Katy Freeway, #600, Houston, TX 77055

1810 FM 685 #200, Pflugerville, TX 78660

4629 South Cooper St., Ste. 125, Arlington, TX 76017

4770 State Highway 121, Suite 130, Lewisville, TX 75056

1005 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

12908 Shops Pkwy Unit 100, Bee Cave, TX 78738

349 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

6429 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057

2735 Town Center Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

19325 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598

804 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77301

20400 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 100, Richmond, TX 77479

5710 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

537 East I-30, Rockwall, TX 75087

7592 FM1960, Houston, TX 77070

5733 State Hwy 121 Ste 200, The Colony, TX 75056

1443 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

1335 Lake Woodlands Dr. Suite C, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Utah

2632 W. 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84119

1122 S. University Ave., Provo, UT 84601

Virginia

135 Crooked Run Plaza Suite #50, Front Royal, VA 22630

717 Dominion Square Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701

9600 Main Street Suite B, Fairfax, VA 22031

5629 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

235 Market Street, Winchester, VA 22603

47020 Harry Byrd Highway Suite #2, Sterling, VA 20164

141 Stonebridge Plaza Ave, Richmond, VA 23225

4400 Kilgore Avenue, #J-105 Hampton, VA 23666-2060

1065 West Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046

Washington

301 Tukwila Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188

5003 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409

West Virginia

217 Oak Lee Drive Suite 24, Ranson, WV 25438

© 2018 USATODAY.COM