Facebook is down for some users.

Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.

Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," the message reads.

"In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site."

Facebook

A link in the error message takes users to the Facebook Help Center. The post explains that Facebook is making improvements to the database that the account is stored on, but user's account won't be affected.

The post also clarifies that Facebook doesn't do site maintenance for all accounts at the same time, so some users will be able to access the site while others can't.