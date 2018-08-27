The signature look for a nurse once consisted of crisp whites, from a hat perched atop the head right on down to blindingly white shoes.

Even as the dress code eased to allow colorful scrubs, visible tattoos were taboo.

Until now.

Indiana University Health, the state’s largest health system, has relaxed its stance on tattoos and other parts of its dress code, allowing employees for the first time to sport non-natural hair color and visible ink.

The move, say hospital system officials, reflects the organization’s value of “messaging authenticity” and trusting employees to make their own decisions about their demeanor.

“We want you to bring your whole self to work while maintaining a professional image,” said Michelle Janney, chief nurse executive of IU Health. “We knew that many of our caregivers had tattoos that they were hiding and that just didn’t feel genuine to us. Actually what we’re saying is use good judgement and we trust you.”

Increasingly industries have relaxed their once-stringent policies on tattooing. Part of the shift comes from the increased popularity of tattoos, said Rue Dooley, a human resources knowledge adviser and senior certified professional with the Society for Human Resource Management.

Between 30 to 40 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 35 sport at least one tattoo and that number is growing, Dooley said. Companies located in sectors or areas where good employees can be hard to find tend to be more inclined today to look the other way at a tattoo then they would have been in days past.

Even today, though, employers can have policies that prohibit visible tattoos in the workplace.

More and more workplaces, however, are relaxing such regulations. IU Health is not the first hospital system to give tattoos a green light on the nursing floor. At the start of this year, the Mayo Clinic amended its ban on visible tattoos.

Still, that attitude is not as common in the healthcare industry as some others.

A 2013 Statista survey found only 13 percent of those in healthcare had a tattoo — the same percentage as in finance and banking.

Agriculture and ranching represented the most decorated industry, with 22 percent of its respondents tattooed. Hospitality, tourism and recreation was close behind with 20 percent.

“For a hospital to say maybe we should reassess this policy is progressive and it may be out of a business necessity,” Dooley said. “It’s the way the country and the world is moving. More and more people are getting tattoos and they’re becoming less and less able to hide.”

At IU Health, the state’s largest healthcare employer, a 50-plus-page policy used to govern employees’ appearance. The “look of assurance” policy dictated what type of scrubs caregivers had to wear – the signature red and black garb, the type of socks, shoes, down to the type of underwear.

But a few years ago, Janney and Elizabeth Dunlap, at that time a new chief human resources officer, decided it might be time to update the policy, to reflect the desires of the many millennials on staff. In addition to allowing for visible tattoos, the updated policy allows employees to choose their socks and sport logos on their shoes, two modes of previously forbidden personal expression.

Tattoo freedom

The very first day the policy changed, Sarah Love, a nurse at IU Health West, came to work for the first time wearing a short sleeve scrub shirt that revealed the two tattoos on her arm.

Love, who has worked at IU Health for about five years, had a few tattoos at the time her job interview but they adorned her back and legs, so her interviewer did not see them. Over time, however, she decided she wanted to have more work done, this time on her arms, knowing that would mean she would have to cover them at work.

An angel wing sits on her right shoulder. On her left inner arm scrolls a quote from Mother Teresa, “Do it anyway.” Once the tattoos were visible below her elbow, she donned long sleeves under her scrub shirts every day.

The visible tattoos also meant that Love could not work in certain areas of the hospital, such as the NICU or in surgery where one has to have bare arms to be able to scrub in. Wearing long sleeves allowed Love to work in the emergency room without a problem, other than the fact that the shirts proved hot and expensive. Still, Love accepted it without question.

“I just already knew that was one of the rules,” said Love, 29, now an emergency room nurse. “I didn’t try. It wasn’t worth it.”

If anything, she said, the tattoos have had a positive impact on her relationship with her patients, many of whom have tattoos of their own. They see her tattoos and assume she’s a tough nurse who means business. Even some seniors have shared their own ink art with her.

From his first day on the job, Ryan Goris, 30, an intensive care nurse at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette knew the dress code was serious. He showed up wearing scrub pants in black, an approved color, but he had not bought them at the right store and they had more pockets than the regulation garments. A coworker reminded him that his pants “didn’t match our look of assurance.”

So Goris, 30, held off for a while when he first decided he wanted to get a sugar skull tattooed down his arm to commemorate his Mexican heritage. Eventually he decided he would go ahead with it and cover it with a shooting sleeve like the ones basketball players wear.

Before that happened, he heard about the new policy.

“I was pretty excited about it,” Goris said. “I’ve been putting this off since I graduated from nursing school to make sure it was okay.”

While Goris now can show his tattoo with pride at his workplace, that would not necessarily pass muster at every local hospital, though that may be changing.

Another hospital considers change

Community Health Network has a policy that is “restrictive in the areas of tattoos, hair color and piercings,” hospital spokesperson Kris Kirschner said in an email. A hospital committee, however, is in the process of reviewing those standards, she added.

Eskenazi Health policy says that employees can have non-offensive visible body art that is no larger than 2cm by 3cm and that does not draw attention. Like IU Health, Eskenazi does not allow body art above the shoulders, said hospital spokesman Todd Harper in an email. Nor does Eskenazi allow employees to have tongue piercings.

The hospital’s dress code aims to give employees some leeway while ensuring that they maintain a professional image, Harper said.

“We support an employee’s expression of their individuality and have a dress code that incorporates both this and professionalism into the work environment,” he said.

Franciscan Health and St. Vincent officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The Indiana Nurse Practice Act emphasizes the need for nurses to look and act professional but does not offer specifics on what that means in terms of a nurse’s appearance, said Jennifer Embree, president of the Indiana State Nurses Association, an affiliate of the American Nurses Association.

“Our behavior, the way we look, the way we act is always under scrutiny,” Embree said. “It ties back to being the most trusted profession.”

So do tattoos fit with that image of the nurse? Embree demurs, saying, “It depends on the definition of professionalism.”

For IU Health, however, it came down to whether or not they could trust their employees to make reasonable decisions. Before changing the policy, officials went back and reviewed market research that showed that patients were less concerned about details of an employee’s appearance than they were about the care that person gave.

The hospital decided that a blanket policy against visible tattoos was having more negative consequences than positive ones.

“We found that many of our rules and protocols were to deal with the 10 percent of abusers rather than the 90 percent inspired to do good,” Janney said. “One of the driving factors was we knew that we had good nurses that we were turning away for employment because they had a visible tattoo.”

And in some instances, the new policy may actually help to retain employees.

While Love is not sure she will take advantage of the more flexible dress code to have more body work done, she said it could dissuade her from ever leaving.

“If I was to go somewhere else, that would be my first question, Can I show my tattoos and if not, then I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

Call IndyStar staff reporter Shari Rudavsky at 317-444-6354. Follow her on Twitter: @srudavsky.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved