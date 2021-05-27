IKEA recalls bowls, plates and mugs due to burn hazard

IKEA said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled items and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

WASHINGTON — IKEA has issued a recall on its HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs because they pose a burn risk.

In an alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on May 19, IKEA claims that the recalled items can become brittle and break, which could cause hot food or liquid to lead out.

IKEA said it is aware of 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injury. Of the four injuries, two required medical attention. IKEA said most of the injuries were from burns from hot items on or in the items. There was one incident, without injury, reported in the United States.

IKEA said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled items and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund. The company said a receipt is not required.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation," IKEA said in a statement.

The bowls, plates, and mugs are made from PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) material from renewable sources and were sold in various colors including yellow, pink and blue. The items were sold in stores and online from August 2019 through May 2021 for between $4 and $12.

The supplier number on each item is “23348,” and “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

IKEA said nearly 150,000 units were sold across the United States, and an additional 11,400 were sold in Canada.