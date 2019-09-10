IKEA is recalling 7,000 infant bibs because the snaps could detach, becoming a choking hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the MATVRÅ bibs were sold in packs of two -- one blue with a green seam and white polka dots and one red with a yellow seam and red polka dots.

There have been two reports of the snaps coming loose. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the bibs and return them to IKEA for a full refund.

They were sold only at IKEA stores and IKEA's website from August to September 2019 for about $2.

RELATED: 1.1 million folding knives recalled after failing to lock, cutting people

RELATED: Is this dresser in your house? It's been recalled