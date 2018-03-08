The Michigan story of two sets of identical twins getting married this weekend went national on Thursday with a stop at NBC’s "Today" show.

Krissie and Kassie Bevier, both 24, will marry Zack and Nick Lewan, also 24, in Grass Lake, Michigan — Krissie and Zack on Friday, Kassie and Nick on Saturday. The four will share a reception on Saturday night.

Kassie Bevier and Nick Lewan met first, four years ago in a psychology class at Grand Valley State University. The professor asked if there were any twins in the class and they both raised their hand.

After that, Kassie said on "Today" they texted for a while before deciding to go on a date.

“The first time we hung out, we decided that we would drag them along,” she said, referring to each other's sibling.

Krissie Bevier said she didn’t want to go at first. But later when they went to lunch after church, she noticed Zack Lewan staring at her.

“It was definitely a love-at-first-sight kind of thing,” Zack said on "Today." “I was so excited to possibly pursue Krissie, just, you know, trying to find someone with a good head on their shoulders and really good values.”

Two sets of identical twins are getting ready to get married this weekend! They shared the stories of how they met, got engaged on the same day and more with @savannahguthrie, @hodakotb and @jennabushhager pic.twitter.com/2dj02ywHDX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 2, 2018

The couples got engaged at the same time last year during a visit to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. Zack and Nick walked around the museum for two hours, trying to find the perfect spot to pop the question.

Now, the couples are getting married on the same weekend and plan to live together in a two-bedroom apartment in Fenton.

Krissie and Kassie are both pursuing doctorate degrees in physical therapy at the University of Michigan. Nick Lewan is pursuing his master’s degree in mental health counseling from Oakland University. Zack Lewan works in vegetation management for an energy company.

“We’re individuals. We are all individuals,” Zack Lewan said. “We work differently and we have different interests, and just respect each other for those differences.”

The couples say it’s ideal that they married people who understand “twin talk.”

“It helps so much having somebody who understands the special relationship that twins have,” Kassie Bevier said.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

