The iconic FAO Schwarz toy store is set to reopen in New York City after it was shuttered three years ago, according to a post on the store's Instagram account.
"News is out! We're coming back to life this #holiday season," said FAO Schwarz on Instagram. "Follow along as we #Returntowonder in Rockefeller Center."
The Wall Street Journal reported the toy store is set to reopen at a new, 20,000-square foot Rockefeller Center location in November. In July 2015, Toys "R" Us, the store's previous owner, decided to close it due to rising rental costs.
FAO Schwarz told the Wall Street Journal it will focus on the experience, and the store will be staffed with "product demonstrators, magicians and men and women playing various costumed roles, including toy soldiers."
The toy store gained global fame after it was featured in "Big," the 1988 hit movie that featured actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia dancing on a giant toy piano across the FAO Schwarz floor.
And, according to the Wall Street Journal, the giant piano is making a comeback.
During its more than 150-year history, FAO Schwaz has resided at several different addresses around New York City.
Contributing: USA Today