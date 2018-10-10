Hurricane Michael has been described as destructive. It’s been called a monster. Massive. Life-threatening.

In one final plea on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott implored, “You cannot hide from this storm.”

The time for talk is nearly over.

Sometime Wednesday, Michael will come ashore on Florida’s Panhandle, bringing “potentially catastrophic” storm surge, winds and torrential rainfall that could make it one of the worst storms in Sunshine State history. It was upgraded early Wednesday to what the National Hurricane Center called an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Michael would be just the fourth major hurricane – Category 3, 4 or 5 – to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle since 1950, joining Eloise (1975), Opal (1995) and Dennis (2005).

Where is Michael?

As of 2 a.m. EDT, Michael was positioned about 170 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and about 180 miles south-southwest of Panama City Beach, Florida, moving north at 12 mph.

Michael is expected to follow a northward path through Wednesday morning before the eye of the storm moves inland, according to the hurricane center.

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael
01 / 19
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
02 / 19
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
03 / 19
Workers board the windows of Marco's Pizza as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
04 / 19
A man walks into a boarded up gas station convenience store in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on October 9, 2018, as people wait for Hurricane Michael to make landfall.
05 / 19
Carol Cathey spray paints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
06 / 19
Linda Collins (on ladder) is assisted by friends as she places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
07 / 19
Linda Collins places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
08 / 19
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
09 / 19
The fishing and shrimping river town of Apalachicola is deserted prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 3 storm.
10 / 19
Paul Potts Sr., Al Smith and Paul Potts (L-R) put plywood over the windows of a building as they prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
11 / 19
Waves crash against a home seawall as the surge starts pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida.
12 / 19
A couple loads belongings from their boat on the Carrabelle River prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Carrabelle, Florida.
13 / 19
Workers scramble to store boats prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
14 / 19
People scramble to pull their boats from the water prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
15 / 19
People line up for gasoline as Hurricane Michael bears down on the northern Gulf coast of Florida on October 8, 2018 outside Tallahassee, Florida.
16 / 19
Brett Shields, left, ties down new boats to take them further inland prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
17 / 19
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
18 / 19
Derren Guillotte loads a new yet to be installed refrigeration onto a semi truck for safe keeping in the fishing and shrimping town of Apalachicola prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.
19 / 19
Jerry Weber prepares to take his 40 foot boat he lives on up the Apalachicola River to tie up prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.

When will it make landfall?

On its current trajectory, Michael will make landfall on Wednesday, likely between 3-6 p.m., CNN reported Tuesday night.

Where will it make landfall?

It’ll be near Panama City, Florida, according to Accuweather. A resort city on the Gulf of Mexico and one of the jewels on Florida’s 300 miles of Panhandle coastline, Panama City has a population of nearly 40,000

Hurricane Michael cone of probability 2am 101018
The cone of probability for Hurricane Michael as of 2 a.m. EDT on October 10, 2018. It was expected to make landfall on the Florida panhandle sometime Wednesday with a possible strength of Category 4. (Credit: NOAA)

What’s the storm surge forecast?

The danger of Michael’s storm surge increased on Tuesday, with 9- to 13-foot surges predicted in some areas of Florida, according to the hurricane center. A storm surge warning is in place for the border of Okaloosa and Walton counties to the Anclote River.

How strong are the winds?

Michael had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph – the bottom end of Category 4 status, and the hurricane center warned that "additional strengthening is possible" ahead of landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from Michael’s center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM