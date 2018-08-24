HONOLULU — Hurricane Lane dumped torrential rains that inundated the main town on Hawaii's Big Island as people elsewhere stocked up on supplies and piled sandbags to shield oceanfront businesses against the increasingly violent surf.

The city of Hilo, population 43,000, was flooded with waist-high water. The National Guard and firefighters rescued six people and a dog from a flooded home, while five California tourists were rescued from another home.

Ben Mitchell, who moved from Washington state to an isolated and rural area of the Big Island eight months ago, said he had never seen so much rain.

"It was like waterfalls coming off my roof," he said of Thursday's downpours.

Rain blew into his windows, and his "whole driveway is underwater," Mitchell said, adding that the rain has tapered off Friday.

As much as 35 inches (89 centimeters) fell on the island in 48 hours. Crews responded to landslides that shut down roads.

Closures "seem to be changing by the minute," said Hawaii County Civil Defense spokeswoman Kelly Wooten. "They get cleaned up, and there's another landslide somewhere else."

The Category 2 storm was expected to turn west on Saturday before reaching the islands and skirting Oahu — the state's most populated island. Even without making a direct hit, the system threatened to bring huge storm surge, high wind and heavy rain, forecasters said.

In an odd twist, some residents in a shelter on Maui had to flee when a brush fire got too close. A woman got burns on her hands and legs and was flown to Honolulu, Maui County spokesman Rod Antone said.

A man posted a video on Instagram showing flames several stories high starting to envelop parked cars. Josh Galinato said he was trying to sleep when he smelled smoke in his apartment in the tourist town of Lahaina.

"I opened up my front door, and I just saw the fire spreading and coming downhill," Galinato said. He and neighbors honked horns to alert others to the danger.

Joseph Azam, who is vacationing in Maui with family and friends, hopes that rain from the hurricane arrives before the flames do.

"Trying to figure which comes first, the fire or the rain," said Azam, who's from Oakland, California and is staying at a hotel. "We're praying the rain arrives soon."

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) away in Oahu, police warned tourists to leave Honolulu's world-famous Waikiki Beach ahead of the storm's arrival, but dozens of people were still swimming and surfing.

A canal there is likely to flood, said Ray Alexander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"The canal has flooded in the past, and I believe it's safe to say based on the forecast of rainfall it's likely to flood again, the impacts of which we aren't prepared to say at this time," Alexander said.

waikiki hurricane lane_1535115799049.jpg.jpg
The threat of Hurricane Lane does not deter New York visitors, Leo Wahl, 7, mom, Valerie Wahl and Ian Walh, 9, from strolling along the ocean near the Hilton Hawaiian Village as Hurricane Lane approaches Waikiki Beach on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
Kat Wade/Getty Images

Officials received $345 million last summer to initiate a flood risk management project, with construction of detention basins, a flood wall and pumping station beginning in 2020 and expected to be completed in 2023, he said.

Major flooding could damage 3,000 structures and cost more than $1 billion in repairs, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper reported, citing corps estimates.

Employees of the Sheraton Waikiki filled sandbags to protect the oceanfront hotel from surging surf. Stores along Waikiki's glitzy Kalakaua Avenue stacked sandbags along the bottom of their glass windows to prepare for flash flooding.

Almost 16,000 homes and businesses on the islands lost power as the outer edges of the hurricane battered the islands, but service was restored to a portion of them, Hawaiian Electric spokesman Peter Rosegg said.

At 11 a.m., the center of the hurricane was about 150 miles (274 kilometers) south of Honolulu.

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting on the Big Island after a nearby gulch overflowed and flooded the house in Hilo.

Suzanne Demerais said a tiny waterfall and small stream near the home turned into a torrent. Firefighters evacuated the friends from the Los Angeles area by floating them out on their backs, she said.

Hurricane Lane Cone
The cone showing the possible tracks Hurricane Lane could take as it passes by Hawaii.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii
01 / 20
HILO, HI - AUGUST 23: A car is stuck partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii.
02 / 20
Hurricane Lane was pictured by an Expedition 56 crew member as the International Space Station orbited nearly 250 miles above the Central Pacific Ocean on Aug. 22, 2018.
03 / 20
A man takes photos of floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane has brought more than a foot of rain to some parts of the Big Island which is under a flash flood warning.
04 / 20
HILO, HI - AUGUST 23: A car is stuck partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii.
05 / 20
Unlocking the cabin to store electronic items beneath, 81-year-old captain and SCUBA diver, Roger Pfeffer prepares his boat, the Mo'o, for Hurricane Lane at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Waikiki on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
06 / 20
Vicente Rodriguez of Honolulu covers the windows of his house on August 22, 2018, as he prepares for Hurricane Lane to impact Hawaii.
07 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Yamasaki Construction workers, Talbot Khakai, left, and David Halafihi board up McDonalds multiple plate glass windows in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Kalaukaua Ave on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
08 / 20
Surfers ride waves in Waikiki beach ahead of Hurricane Lane approaching the archipielago, in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronen ZILBERMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Cans of Spam, a Hawaiian staple, fly off the shelves at Sam's Club in preparation for Hurricane Lane at Sams Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
10 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Great-grandmother, Marie Mattson, Anjie Mattson and her grandnephew, Ocean Camacho, 3, gather a large cart of supplies in preparation for Hurricane Lane at Sam's Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
11 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Shoppers with heavily weighted shopping carts wait in line to purchase supplies for Hurricane Lane at Sam's Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
12 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Katya Rivasplata pushes a large cart of supplies including Aloha Water in preparation for Hurricane Lane at Sam's Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
13 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Near empty shelves of even flavored water are seen after crowds decent on Walmart for supplies in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
14 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Diana Francisco grabs an armful of the few remaining bottle of water at Walmart in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
15 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: University of Hawaii at Manoa students, Madison Flores, 19, and Loreal Walls-Jaime, who bought coolers in hopes of saving the food in their refrigerator at home if the electricity goes out, look over the empty shelves of can goods at Walmart while in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
16 / 20
A resident of Ocean View, a community located on the southwestern corner of the island of Ocean View, Hawaii, loads up his truck with water in preparation for Hurricane Lane on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronit FAHL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONIT FAHL/AFP/Getty Images)
17 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Jaime Junk loads water and ice into her car she purchased at Walmart in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
18 / 20
This photo shows South Point Suds, a laudromat located on the southwestern corner of the island, boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Lane in Ocean View, Hawaii, on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronit FAHL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONIT FAHL/AFP/Getty Images)
19 / 20
Surfers ride waves in Waikiki beach ahead of Hurricane Lane approaching the archipielago, in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronen ZILBERMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
20 / 20
Residents of Oahu are re-stocking their water and non-perishable food supplies as preparation for the looming threat of Hurricane Lane in Oahu, Hawaii, on August 22, 2018.(RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

"It was quite an experience because we weren't planning to have a hurricane during our vacation time," Demerais said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said three urban search-and-rescue teams were in the state, plus at least 80 generators. The agency said about 2,000 people are in shelters, mostly in Oahu.

Warehouses were double-stocked with emergency supplies, and federal officials were working with grocers to ensure stores would have enough food.

Schools and Honolulu's biggest shopping malls are closed. Public bus service on Oahu has been suspended.

United Airlines canceled its Friday flights to and from Maui. Hawaiian Airlines canceled all Friday flights by its commuter carrier. Some Hawaiian Airlines flights from the West Coast to Maui were delayed, but flights from the mainland to other destinations in Hawaii were operating as normal, said airline spokesman Alex Da Silva.

The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions, with about only four or five named storms a year. Hawaii rarely gets hit. The last major storm to hit was Iniki in 1992. Others have come close in recent years.

___

Associated Press writers Brian Skoloff and Caleb Jones in Honolulu, Mark Thiessen and Dan Joling in Anchorage, Alaska, Colleen Long and Seth Borenstein in Washington and Annika Wolters in Phoenix contributed to this report.

