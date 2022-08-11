'Days of Our Lives' moves to Peacock Sept. 12. Here's how to watch.

If you're a "Days of Our Lives" fan, or know someone who is, here's a step-by-step guide covering all you need to know about the show moving to Peacock in September.

NEW YORK — Like sands through the hourglass, the days count down until "Days of Our Lives" leaves NBC.

On Sept. 12, the long-running soap opera will stop airing on NBC stations and move exclusively to NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

The surprising move ends a long era for the popular daytime drama, which premiered on NBC in 1965. The soap has a passionate fan base after more than half-a-century on the air, one of the longest-running scripted shows on television.

NBC said a large portion of the "Days of Our Lives" audience already watches the show online, but if that's not you, here's how to make sure you don't miss a single episode when the new season begins.

How to watch "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock

When the show's 58th season begins in September, fans will need to have a paid Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium plus account to watch new daily episodes or to access older episodes from previous seasons.

The paid subscription includes the entire "Days of Our Lives" library, as well as an original spinoff limited series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

While Peacock offers a free plan, that won't get you access to the new "Days of Our Lives" season.

How to sign up for Peacock

How much is Peacock?

Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 per month for access to the streaming service's full library of television and movies, including the entire "Days of Our Lives" catalog, as of Sept. 12. This plan is ad-supported, so there will be occasional commercials as you watch shows and movies.

Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 per month, which includes everything from the Premium tier but without ads.

Customers who subscribe to Cox, Xfinity or Spectrum cable television or internet might be eligible for partner promotions that allow access to Peacock Premium. Peacock does not offer free trials for either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

What will air in its place on NBC?