WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Company says it will resume production of cars at its partnership deal based in Wuhan with Chinese state-owned Dongfeng Automobile on Feb. 14.

The operation is based in the Hubei province city that is the epicenter of the outbreak of a new virus in the coronavirus family. The virus, called 2019-nCoV, has continued to cause deaths and sicken people as it spreads into multiple countries, in and outside of China.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Sunday that the venture would resume. Hubei's government has reportedly extended the all important Lunar New Year holiday break in China to Feb. 13 as it tries to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.