WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Tuesday, according to a Democrat with familiar with the plans.

Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, is expected to announce her support in a virtual town hall with Biden later Tuesday.

The person familiar with the plans spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss strategy.

Clinton essentially confirmed on Twitter that she'd be the "surprise guest" on Biden's virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon. She made the announcement sharing a photo of herself, Biden and former president Barack Obama at the White House.

Since Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, Biden, the presumptive nominee, has received numerous endorsements from top Democrats including Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.