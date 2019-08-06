Hillary Clinton's youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday night, the former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.

"We lost my brother Tony last night," Clinton tweeted. "It's hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today."

"When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter," Clinton added.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

President Clinton waves to reporters as he and brother-in-law Tony Rodham, left, and son Zach Rodham, center, drive off for a round of golf at Maple Run Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 14, 1999, in Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Khue Bui)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rodham is survived by his wife Megan and children Zach, Simon and Fiona.

"We'll miss him very much," Clinton tweeted.