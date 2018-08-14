MILAN, Italy — The Italian news agency ANSA says a raised highway has partially collapsed in the northern port city of Genoa.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries. ANSA said that authorities suspected that a structural weakness caused the collapse on Tuesday.

Images circulating on Italian media show the highway through the city with a large section missing. Emergency vehicles were responding.

Violento nubifragio #Genova #crollo parte del viadotto Polcevera-Morandi Km 0,200 su autostrada A10

Uscita obbligatoria Genova aeroporto direzione Ventimiglia

Uscita obbligatoria bivio A10 con A7 direzione Genova @StradeAnas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova pic.twitter.com/7YJINjFWRX — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018

+++ Genova crollo al ponte Morandi su autostrada A10 #repartiprevenzionecrimine #poliziastradale e soccorsi sul posto pic.twitter.com/wvCFMyife1 — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.