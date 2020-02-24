An Oklahoma high school basketball game announcer called the names of the opposing team's players “disgusting,” and was later removed.

The announcer at Newkirk High School, whose name hasn't been released, said during player introductions before the Friday girl's district tournament finals that the names of the Crooked Oak players “are pretty disgusting,” but he would try to pronounce them.

The man was removed at halftime by Newkirk Superintendent Brady Barnes, who later issued an apology on Facebook to Crooked Oak.

Barnes identified the man only as a Newkirk school employee and said he can't discuss any personnel action taken against him.

Full post from Newkirk Public Schools Superintendent Brady Barnes:

While introducing players at Friday night’s girls high school basketball game, the District’s long-time announcer made an unfortunate and inappropriate personal comment concerning the names of some of the Crooked Oak players. In around 20 years of announcing Newkirk games, this is the first time something like this has occurred. While he did not make any similar comments, I made the decision to replace him at halftime of the girl’s basketball game.

To the Newkirk and Crooked Oak communities at large, I would like to say that this unfortunate comment does not represent the Newkirk Public Schools or its beliefs. We sincerely apologize for any pain or affront our announcer’s comment has caused Crooked Oak players, parents, patrons, and school employees.

Because this matter involves an employee of Newkirk Public Schools, I am not at liberty to speak on whatever personnel actions may be taken in the future.

Sincerely,

Brady Barnes

Superintendent of Schools