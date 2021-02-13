Here are the Republicans who voted to convict Trump at 2nd impeachment trial

Seven Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump. It was the most impeachment defections ever from a president's party.

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Saturday afternoon to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol, with seven Republicans joining all Democratic Senators in voting to convict. It was the most impeachment defections ever from a president's party.

Acquittal appeared likely all along with a two-thirds majority required for conviction and the chamber split 50-50 between the parties.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday morning that he would vote to acquit Trump, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Closely watched, his view could influence others in his party.

The Senate wound up wrapping up the trial Saturday afternoon after a tumultuous morning in which House Democrats gave up a last-minute plan for witness testimony that could have significantly prolonged the trial.

During Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020, Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict, voting "guilty" on one of the two counts.

Republican Senators who voted to convict in 2nd impeachment trial

Richard Burr

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

Lisa Murkowski

Mitt Romney

Ben Sasse

Patrick Toomey