An elderly Hawaiian man was found dead Monday morning after police say he apparently fell into a lava tube in his yard.

Hawaii Island Police said the body was found in Hilo on the Big Island.

Police went to the property after receiving a report that the unidentified man had not been heard from in several days. Officers say it appeared he fell through a soft area of ground and dropped 22 feet into the lava tube.

Firefighters rappeled into the tube to recover the man's body.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

RELATED: Deep-sea explorers uncover Japanese ship that sank during WWII

RELATED: Hawaii coral die-off predicted in marine heat wave