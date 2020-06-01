Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a New York court where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week and the trial could last about four weeks. This is the only criminal case coming out of the dozens of allegations against the former founder of The Weinstein Company. At least one Hollywood actress is expected to testify against Weinstein.

The New York case will focus, in part, on a felony charge against Weinstein regarding an accusation that the Oscar-winning movie producer performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006 and in another case raped a different woman in a Manhattan hotel room years later in 2013.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, as the Associated Press points out. The felony predatory sexual assault charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, of which Weinstein faces four counts. He is also facing an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape, NBC reports.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the accusers have “extraordinary courage.” Lawyer Donna Rotunno, who leads Weinstein's legal team, said last month “just because Mr. Weinstein has been accused of a crime, that does not mean he’s guilty.”