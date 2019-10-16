WASHINGTON — During Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Senator Kamala Harris called on Senator Elizabeth Warren to join her in a fight to have President Donald Trump banned from Twitter.

Among the reasons for why she believes the president should be banned, Harris continues bringing up the argument that this is a matter of corporate responsibility.

At one key point in the night, Harris directed her attention on the stage to Warren and said, "so, Senator Warren I just want to say that I was surprised to hear that you did not agree with me that on this subject of what should be the rules around corporate responsibility for these big tech companies, when I called on Twitter to suspend Trump's account."

Harris then started pressing Warren to join her in a campaign to try and get Trump's account removed from Twitter, saying that the president is committing a host of offenses including obstruction of justice.

The tension could be felt as Harris turned to Warren throughout her comments and said, "I would urge you to join me, because here we have Donald Trump who has 65 million Twitter followers, and is using that platform as the president of the United States to openly intimidate witnesses, to threaten witnesses, to obstruct justice, and he and his account should be taken down."

The California senator argued that "it is a matter of safety and corporate accountability."

Senator Warren responded that she doesn't "just want to push Donald Trump off Twitter, I want to push him out of the White House. That's our job."

But Harris continued to press the Massachusetts senator, pushing her and appearing surprised that Warren would not give her the answer that she was looking for.

Again Harris urged and scolded, "join me though, join me in saying his twitter account should be shut down... No? Wow."

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro stand on stage for a photo before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In this race to the White House, Warren has been very critical of the influence and power companies like Facebook and Twitter have over speech in the United States and around the world.

Warren and fellow Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders have proposed breaking up tech firms. Harris has been calling for the suspension of Trump’s Twitter account for some time, saying that the president is violating the rules. Former Vice President Joe Biden has recently called on Facebook to remove a Trump campaign ad with false claims.