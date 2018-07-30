Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and the rest of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast threw their full-throated support behind their director James Gunn in a co-signed open letter Monday, calling for his reinstatement on "Vol. 3" while also rebuking the "many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him."

It's the first message from the Marvel actor collective - also including Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, the filmmaker's brother - since Disney cut ties with James Gunn and fired him from "Vol. 3" on July 20 over old and offensive tweets that joked about topics including rape and pedophilia.

"Being in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies has been a great honor in each of our lives. We cannot let this moment pass without expressing our love, support and gratitude for James," read the statement sent out on cast members' social media.

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

Instead of defending the jokes, the actors remarked that his humbled behavior since his firing has been “from the heart, a heart we all know, trust and love. In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now.”

The actors also warned of America's “growing political divide” and expressed hope that all Americans “can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

They, along with fans, want Gunn back for a third “Guardians” film: “Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future. His story isn’t over – not by a long shot.”

