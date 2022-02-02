Groundhog Day 2022: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter!

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his home Wednesday morning, and let the world know they can expect six more weeks of winter!

The ceremony took place from Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. It is made possible by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office's Holi-stay PA. The event there — always Feb. 2 — dates back to 1887.

“Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message – winter is here to stay for six more weeks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Each year on Feb. 2, people from around the world turn to our beloved Punxsutawney for the official word from Phil and get to revel in the magic of the day.”

Phil's prediction is already decided in advance of the event though, by a group of people on a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney called Gobbler's Knob.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2021 forecast called for six more weeks of winter.

“Each year, we are honored to introduce the world to Punxsutawney Phil,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Jeff Lundy. “The time-honored Pennsylvania tradition gives us an opportunity to show how proud we are of Punxsutawney, while also inviting visitors and spectators from around the world to join in spreading joy, no matter what the weather might hold.”

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer but he's certainly not the only one. There are two other high-profile “imposters,” as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club calls them, in the region.

However, Phil's prediction has become something that is famous worldwide.