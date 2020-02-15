Saturday marks what would be the 200th birthday of women's rights activist and social reformer Susan B. Anthony.

Susan Brownell Anthony was born Feb. 15, 1820 in western Massachusetts.

In 1872, Anthony was arrested for casting her ballot in the presidential election in her hometown of Rochester, New York. In her two-day trial, which she later described as "the greatest judicial outrage history has ever recorded," Anthony was convicted and sentenced to pay a $100 fine, according to the National Archives.

She devoted more than 50 years of her life to the women's suffrage movement and laid the foundation for American women having the legal right to vote.

Anthony died in 1906, 14 years before the ratification of the 19th amendment. This year also happens to mark the 100th anniversary of that historic milestone.

To celebrate Anthony's 200th birthday, Saturday's Google Doodle features women of all ages lining up to vote, with a mural of Anthony in the background.

In recent years, women have been bringing their "I Voted" stickers to Anthony's grave on election days.

The U.S. Treasury Department honored Anthony's legacy in 1979 by placing her image on the dollar coin, making her the first woman in history to be depicted on U.S. currency.

In 2016, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew announced that Harriet Tubman would be the first woman in more than a century to be featured on U.S. paper currency. At the time, he said they expected the final designs would be unveiled in 2020. But the Trump administration has significantly delayed those plans.

