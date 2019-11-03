The 2019 NCAA tournament is almost here as teams this week make a final push to secure a spot in the 68-team field.

On Selection Sunday, March 17, we'll find out who the selection committee has picked and where each team's journey in this year's tournament will begin.

But, you can start getting ready now by downloading a blank tournament bracket.

The action kicks off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on March 19-20.

Then, the competition ramps up with the first and second rounds on March 21-24.

Each team in the single-elimination tournament hopes their journey takes them to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Final Four and National Championship game.

If you don't see the bracket or are on a mobile device, click here to see and download the NCAA Tournament bracket.