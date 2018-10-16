Former President George W. Bush can add photo-bombing to his resume.

"Today" correspondent Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram Saturday to share a precious image with her newlywed twin sister Barbara Bush on her wedding day.

"Thought this was just a simple picture of a sisterly hug," Bush Hager captioned the snapshot. She was wrong, because an unlikely figure appeared in the back – their dad.

In the photo, the blushing bride is all smiles as Bush Hager holds her in a sweet embrace. In the background, Dad playfully smirks in a red cap while another peace-sign wielding guest joins in.

It made for a priceless moment.

The shot was taken after Bush married screenwriter Craig Coyne on Oct. 7 at her family's Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown.

Bush Hager shared other behind-the-scenes shots from the private ceremony on her Instagram account, including one of grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush.

She revealed Monday that her sister's "something borrowed" was a bracelet given by her grandfather to her grandmother and namesake, former first lady Barbara Bush, on the couple's 70th wedding anniversary. (Barbara Bush died in April at age 92.)

Contributing: Jayme Deerwester

